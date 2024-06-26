ICSI CSEET July 2024 Admit Cards Released; Exam Scheduled For July 6

The admit cards for the July 2024 Company Secretary Executive Entrance Test (CSEET) have been released by the Institute of Company Secretaries of India (ICSI) today, June 26. The official website, icsi.edu, is where candidates who applied for the exam for the July session can now download their admit cards. The ICSI CSEET 2024 test is scheduled for July 6, 2024.
To view the admit card, candidates must enter the necessary login information, such as their date of birth and registration number.
Steps To Download Admit Card
Step 1: Go to the official website
Step 2: Look for the Admit Card link on the homepage
Step 3: Click on the given link and enter required credentials
Step 4: The admit card will open on your screen
Step 5: Go through the details
Step 6: Save and download for future use
Candidates should keep an eye on the official website for all the latest and most detailed information related to the above-mentioned exam.
To be eligible for the CSEET exam, candidates must receive at least 40% in each paper and a cumulative 50% in all papers. Business communication, legal aptitude, logical reasoning, economic and business environment, current affairs, and quantitative aptitude are the four exam types that make up the ICSI CSEET 2024 exam. Examiners will have 120 minutes to finish the test. There will be an online exam format.