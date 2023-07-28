ICSI CSEET July 2023: Session Registration Begins At icsi.edu,

ICSI CSEET 2023 exam | iStock Images

The Institute of Company Secretaries of India (ICSI) has officially opened the registration process for the Company Secretary Executive Entrance Test (CSEET) July 2023 session. Aspiring candidates can apply for the exam by visiting the official website of ICSI icsi.edu. The deadline for application submission is October 15, 2023.

The CSEET is an essential examination for individuals aiming to pursue a career as a company secretary. To ensure a smooth registration process, candidates are advised to follow these precise steps:

1. Online Registration: Eligible candidates should visit the official website of ICSI and click on the CSEET July 2023 registration link. They will be required to provide accurate personal details and educational qualifications during the registration process.

2. Payment of Examination Fee: After completing the registration form, candidates must make the examination fee payment online through the available payment options. The exact fee amount and payment details will be provided on the website.

3. Admit Card Download: Once the registration and payment process is complete, candidates can download their CSEET admit cards from the ICSI website. The admit card will contain essential details about the examination, including the date, time, and venue.

4. Appearing for the CSEET Exam: On the scheduled date of the CSEET exam, candidates must report to their designated exam centers with a printed copy of their admit card and a valid photo ID for verification.

5. Announcement of Results: After the examination is conducted, the ICSI will announce the CSEET results on its official website. Candidates can check their results by logging in with their registration details.

Candidates who have successfully completed the senior secondary (10+2) exam or an equivalent examination are eligible to apply for the examination. The CSEET November 2023 exam is expected to take place on November 4, 2023.

