ICSI CSEET 2021: Exam to be held on November 13, viva voce cancelled; check details here

The Company Secretary Executive Entrance Test (CSEET 2021) will be conducted by the Institute of Company Secretaries of India (ICSI) on November 13.

The exam will be held in a remote proctored mode for a duration of 120 minutes. In view of this, the viva voce portion has been cancelled.

"Candidates are allowed to appear for the test through their own laptop/ desktop from home/ such other convenient and isolated place. Candidates shall not be allowed to appear through smart phone (mobile)/ tablet etc," a notification on the institute's official website- icsi.edu, read.

Candidates are required to secure a minimum of 40% marks in each part, i.e., Paper- 1, Paper -2, Paper -3 and Paper -4 separately as the case may be, and 50% marks in aggregate of all parts put together for passing the test. There will be no negative marking for wrong answers. The CSEET 2021 exam will be of 200 marks in total.

"Candidates should keep with them (i) Admit Card; and (ii) Identity Card issued by Govt. Departments viz. Passport, Driving Licence, PAN Card, UID Aadhaar Card, Voter Card handy for verification by the Remote Proctors for securing appearance in the Test failing which they shall not be allowed to take the Test. Candidates will not be allowed to keep any other document with them other than Admit Card and original Identity Card," the notification said.

The Institute of Company Secretaries of India (ICSI) had earlier suspended the CS Foundation Programme and replaced it with CS Executive Entrance Test (CSEET). Students will have to clear the CSEET to be able to register for the Executive Programme of the course.

Published on: Tuesday, October 26, 2021, 07:42 PM IST