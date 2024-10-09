 ICSI CS December 2024: Registration Window To Close Tomorrow; Check Complete Exam Schedule Here
ICSI CS December 2024: Registration Window To Close Tomorrow; Check Complete Exam Schedule Here

ICSI CS December 2024: Registration Window To Close Tomorrow; Check Complete Exam Schedule Here

Exams are scheduled from December 21, with fees set at ₹1,500 for the Executive programme and ₹1,800 for the Professional programme. Applicants must register online and submit any late applications by October 15, 2024.

Megha Chowdhury_Updated: Wednesday, October 09, 2024, 04:34 PM IST
article-image
ICSI CS December 2023 timetable out | ICSI

The Institute of Company Secretaries of India (ICSI) will close the registration for the CS December 2024 Executive and Professional exams tomorrow, October 10. Eligible candidates can complete the application form by visiting the official ICSI website at icsi.edu. The exams are scheduled to begin on December 21, 2024.

Applicants must pay ₹1,500 per module or group for the Executive programme and ₹1,800 for the Professional programme. Those who have completed or are currently enrolled in the senior secondary (Class 12) exam or its equivalent are eligible to apply. The exams will be remotely proctored, and no calculators, pens, pencils, paper, or notebooks will be allowed.

The deadline for submitting registrations and adding modules with a late fee is from October 11 to October 15, 2024, with a late charge of ₹250 applicable for all stages. Candidates seeking an exemption based on higher qualifications must do so by October 15, 2024. Changes to enrollment services—such as center changes, module adjustments, and exemption requests—must be completed by November 20, 2024, with a fee of ₹250 for each change.

The exams will take place from 2 PM to 5:15 PM. Below is the exam timetable:

