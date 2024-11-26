ICSI CS Admit Card December 2024 To Be Released On Dec 12 At icsi.edu; Know Steps To Download

ICSI CS |

The CS admit card for December 2024 will be made available by the Institute of Company Secretaries of India (ICSI) on December 12 at 6 PM or earlier. The E-admit card for ICSI December 2024 will be available for download by candidates who have enrolled for CS Executive (old or new syllabus) and CS Professional (old or new syllabus). To download the admit card online and verify the information on the hall ticket, candidates must enter their CS login credentials at the official website, icsi.edu.

Important dates:

The offline ICSI CS December 2024 exam for CS Executive and CS Professional will start on December 21.

How to download admit card:

Step 1: Go to ICSI's official website (link will be supplied soon).

Step 2: Type in your 17-digit ICSI CS registration number.

Step 3: The candidate's December 2024 CS admit card will appear on the screen.

Step 4: Verify the information on the admission card.

Step 5: Download and print the December 2024 ICSI CS admit card.

Details mentioned on admit card:

The December 2024 CS Admit Card will include important information about the candidate and the test. Candidates should carefully review all of the information after downloading. The following information is listed on the ICSI CS December 2024 Admit Card:

Candidate's name

Candidate's photo

Candidate's signature and their 17-digit registration number

The exam's language medium

Date and time of the exam

Details of the paper-wise exemption (where applicable)

The modules and the name of the CS exam

The CS exam's name, address, and code

Candidates are advised to visit the official website to know more detailed information.