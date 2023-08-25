ICSI CS 2023 Results Out: Professional Results Declared, Executive Results At 2 P.m. On icsi.edu

ICSI CS December 2023 timetable out | ICSI

The Institute of Company Secretaries of India (ICSI) has announced the results for the CS Professional and Executive Program exams today, i.e August 25.

Aspirants can check their scores on the official website, icsi.edu. Here's a simple guide on how to access your results:

Steps to Check Your ICSI CS Results:

Visit the Official Website: Go to the ICSI official website at icsi.edu using your web browser.

Find the Result Link: Look for the 'CS Professional and Executive Program Results 2023' link on the website's home page. Click on it.

Enter Your Details: Enter your roll number and other required credentials as prompted. Ensure the accuracy of the information before submitting.

Submit and View: Click on the 'Submit' button to access your result. Your CS exam scorecard will be displayed on the screen.

Save and Print: After confirming your result, save a digital copy or take a printout of your scorecard for future reference. This document will be essential for admission and other purposes.

The individual subject-wise marks breakdown for each candidate will be accessible on the Institute's official website subsequent to result declaration. Additionally, candidates will be able to obtain their formal e-Result-cum-Marks Statement for the Executive Programme Examination from the website.

It's important to note that physical copies of the Result-cum-Marks Statement will not be provided. Stay connected to the blog for the most recent updates on results, direct links, and further details.

In case of any technical glitches or delays, students are encouraged to try again after some time.

