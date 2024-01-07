ICSI Announces Re-conduction Of CSEET For January 2024 Due To Technical Issues | iStock Images

The Institute of Company Secretaries of India (ICSI) has issued a notification regarding the re-conduction of the Company Secretary Executive Entrance Test (CSEET) for January 2024, scheduled for tomorrow, January 8. This re-test aims to accommodate candidates who experienced technical issues during the original exam held on January 6, conducted through remote proctored mode.

Candidates affected by the technical glitches will be provided with a second opportunity to appear for the CSEET on Monday, January 8, 2024. The official notification emphasized that failure to participate in this re-test will result in the concerned candidates being marked absent for the CSEET.

To facilitate the affected candidates, the Institute will communicate the user ID and password for the re-conducted CSEET through email or SMS separately. Candidates are instructed to use these credentials to access the exam. Admit cards for CSEET 2024, along with exam guidelines, can be downloaded from the official website, icsi.edu.

Additionally, candidates are advised to download the latest version of the mandatory Safe Exam Browser (SEB) in advance on their laptop/desktop, from which they will be taking the CSEET. The process for downloading SEB is outlined on the official portal.

If candidates fail to participate in the CSEET on Monday, January 8, 2024, they will be marked as "Absent," and no further communication will be entertained in this regard.