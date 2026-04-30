ICSE, ISC Results 2026 Declared: Over 3.6 Lakh Students Score High As Pass Rate Remains Above 99%

Over 3.6 Lakh Students Score High As Pass Rate Remains Above 99% | Representational Image

Mumbai: The Council for the Indian School Certificate Examinations (CISCE) on Wednesday announced the results of the ICSE (Class X) and ISC (Class XII) Year 2026 Main Examinations, with overall pass percentages remaining above 99% despite a slight dip compared to last year.

Over 3.6 lakh students across India and abroad appeared for the examinations. Candidates can access their results through the official CISCE websites and the DigiLocker platform, while schools can download detailed tabulation registers via the CISCE CAREERS Portal.

Announcing the results, CISCE Chief Executive and Secretary Joseph Emmanuel said the outcome reflects the resilience and dedication of students. “The declaration of results represents not just an academic outcome, but a reflection of the dedication, perseverance, and resilience demonstrated by our students,” he said.

The ICSE (Class X) examination was conducted across 2,957 schools, with 2,58,721 candidates appearing, including 1,37,503 boys and 1,21,218 girls. The examination recorded an overall pass percentage of 99.18%, marginally lower than last year’s 99.35%. Girls continued to outperform boys, securing a pass rate of 99.46% compared to 98.93% among boys.

Similarly, the ISC (Class XII) results recorded a pass percentage of 99.13%, slightly down from 99.34% in 2025, indicating a minor decline of around 0.2 percentage points while maintaining a consistently high success rate. Region-wise, the Southern region emerged as the top performer in ISC with a pass percentage of 99.87%, followed by the Western region at 99.55%.

Maharashtra Performance

In Maharashtra, 279 schools presented candidates for ICSE and 81 schools for ISC examinations. A total of 30,393 students appeared for ICSE, of whom 16,181 (53.24%) were boys and 14,212 (46.76%) were girls. For ISC, 4,061 students appeared, including 1,935 boys (47.65%) and 2,126 girls (52.35%).

The state recorded an exceptionally high pass percentage, with ICSE at 99.93% and ISC at 99.88%. Gender-wise performance trends varied across levels. In ICSE, both boys and girls recorded an identical pass percentage of 99.93%. In ISC, however, girls outperformed boys, securing a pass percentage of 99.95% compared to 99.79% among boys.

Among ICSE candidates nationally, 17,536 Scheduled Caste students recorded a pass percentage of 98.76%, while 9,466 Scheduled Tribe students achieved 98.07%. A total of 64,825 candidates from Other Backward Classes secured 99.24%, and 1,66,894 General category students recorded 99.26%.

Education experts attribute the marginal dip in pass percentages to a gradual shift towards more application-based and analytical questioning, along with balanced evaluation practices. However, the overall performance trend remained stable, reflecting consistent academic outcomes.

The council has also announced a structured post-result process. The recheck window will remain open from May 1 to May 4, 2026, followed by re-evaluation and improvement examinations scheduled for June and July.

With results continuing to hover above the 99% mark, CISCE’s 2026 outcome underscores sustained academic performance, even as subtle changes in assessment patterns begin to reflect in the scores.