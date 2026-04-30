MSBSHSE To Declare Maharashtra HSC Result 2026 On Saturday, May 2; Details Here

Maharashtra HSC Result 2026: The Maharashtra State Board of Secondary and Higher Secondary Education has officially announced that the Higher Secondary Certificate (HSC) Result 2026 will be declared on May 2, 2026 (Saturday) at 1 PM, as per the media reports

Students who had applied for the Class 12 examination can view their marks online via the official site, as well as through DigiLocker, after the release of results.

Maharashtra HSC Result 2026: Digilocker hints

As seen by many students before the release date, the statement “Maharashtra HSC Result Coming Soon” was displayed on DigiLocker – a usual hint suggesting that final touches are being made. The information provided by officials revealed that the final touches of data uploading have been finished, and only technicalities remained prior to the release of results.

Maharashtra HSC Result 2026: Over 14 Lakh Students await outcome

The exams for the Maharashtra HSC board were held from 10 February to 11 March 2026. The total number of students taking part in the exam is about 14,17,969. The high number of participants makes the announcement of their results one of the largest in India.

Maharashtra HSC Result 2026: Steps to check the result

Step 1: Navigate to the official MSBSHSE portal

Step 2: Select the “Maharashtra HSC Result 2026” option from the homepage

Step 3: Input your Roll Number and Mother’s First Name or other relevant information

Step 4: Click the Submit button

Step 5: You can view your result on your computer screen

Step 6: Print out your marksheet for your records

Maharashtra HSC Result 2026: Steps to Check Your Result on DigiLocker

Step 1: Launch the DigiLocker website or application

Step 2: Login to your account or sign up via your phone number

Step 3: Go to the “Documents Search” page

Step 4: Choose the “Class 12 / HSC Result” option

Step 5: Provide your roll or seat number

Step 6: Download your digital marksheet

Maharashtra HSC Result 2026: Keep Admit Card Ready

It is recommended that students carry their admit card with them in order to prevent any sort of last-minute hassles during the login process. As the results can come out at any time during May 2, it is best that students depend on authentic sources for information.