ICSE, ISC Board Exams 2021: CISCE releases revised Semester 1 time table; check dates here

Council for Indian School Certificate Examination (CISCE) on Friday released revised timetable for ICSE and ISC Semester 1 Exams.

The ISC Semester 1 exams is scheduled to begin from November 22 and end on December 20. While, ICSE Semester 1 examinations are scheduled to commence from November 29 and end on December 16.

Earlier on Tuesday, CISCE postponed the ICSE (Class 10) and ISC semester 1 Board Exams 2021. In a notice issued, the council informed that it has decide to postpone the ICSE and ISC semester 1 exams 2021.



"The CISCE has decided to postpone the ICSE and ISC Year 2021-2022 Semester 1 Examination due to reasons beyond our control. All stakeholders will be informed of the revised schedule of the examination in due course of time," reads the official notice issued by the CISCE.

The semester I exams for both ICSE and ISC were scheduled to begin on November 15 and end on December 6 for Class 10 and December 16 for Class 12.



The CISCE has divided the 2021-22 board exams into two semesters, similar to the Central Board Of Secondary Education (CBSE) and some other state boards which will conduct the upcoming board exams in two terms. CBSE is conducting the term 1 exams in November-December as well.



The CISCE had earlier said first semester exams will be online and second semester exams will be in online or offline mode, depending on the COVID-19 situation in the country.

The question papers for each semester examination will be of 80/100 marks for ICSE and 70/80 marks for ISC. However, the weightage of marks to be finally used for computation of results will be brought down to half, the board had said.



Published on: Friday, October 22, 2021, 09:24 PM IST