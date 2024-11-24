 ICSE, ISC 2025 Exams: Date Sheet To Release Soon, Here Is How To Download
The exams are expected to be held between February and March 2025. Students can download the timetable by following simple steps on the website.

Megha Chowdhury_Updated: Sunday, November 24, 2024, 06:43 PM IST
article-image
Representative Image

The Council for the Indian School Certificate Examinations (CISCE) will soon release the date sheet for the 2025 ICSE (Class 10) and ISC (Class 12) exams. Once available, students can download the timetable from the official CISCE website, cisce.org.

How to Download:

Visit the official CISCE website at cisce.org

On the homepage, click on the link for the Class 10 or 12 date sheet.

The date sheet will appear on the screen.

Download the date sheet and save a printout for reference.

The timetable is expected to include exam dates, important guidelines, and other details. Media reports suggest that the exams for both classes will take place between February and March 2025. Last year, the CISCE released the date sheet on December 8, 2023, and the exams were held from February to March.

For the 2024 session, the ICSE exams were conducted from February 21 to March 28, while ISC exams ran from February 12 to April 3. Results for both exams were announced on May 6, 2024, with 242,328 Class 10 students and 98,088 Class 12 students passing.

In comparison, the CBSE has already released its 2025 date sheets, with the Class 10 exams scheduled from February 15 to March 18, 2025, and Class 12 exams from February 15 to April 4, 2025.

Candidates are advised to check the CISCE website regularly for updates.

