ICSE exams to begin from April 25, know exam preparation tips here

The Indian Certificate of Secondary Education ICSE semester 2 exams 2022 will be held from April 25 by the Council for the Indian School Certificate Examinations (CISCE).

The Class 10 and Class 12 exams will last one hour and 30 minutes. Class 10 examinations will begin at 10:00 a.m.

As exams approach, here are some tips to help students relax and prepare for the examination.

Exam Preparation Tips

1. Students to follow a written timetable.

2. Solve previous year’s question papers keeping the time frame in mind.

3. Practice subjects which are weak for you

4. Practice mock exams with appropriate presentation skills.

5. Clear all the doubts before 15 days of the exam.

6. Know your timetable, syllabus, and paper pattern well.

7. Students to have regular screen-free breaks ranging from 10 mins – to 20 mins.

8. Include outdoor play in the schedule.

9. Make sure to have 8 hours of sleep.

10. It’s very important to have physical activity during the day to have sound sleep.

11. Students need to follow Junk free diet. It’s very important to have working meals and drink lots of water.

12. Students to have healthy competition with themselves. Instead of comparing marks with other students, it’s important to compare your previous marks with current marks and set a healthy realistic goal.

13. Post examination doesn’t discuss the question paper.

14. During exams or Mock Practice do not waste much time recollecting forgotten information. First attempt questions for which you can recollect answers easily. This strategy will help you to avoid blanking out during the examination.

15. For good speed and accuracy practice your strong subjects in written way regularly.

16. If getting bored sitting studying, switch it up with alternative way of studying like watching videos of that particular concept or discussing the concept with a parent, peer or with your pet.

17. Spend quality time with near and dear one’s

18. Enjoy your exam!

(Inputs: Ms. Parveen Shaikh, Principal of The Somaiya School)

Published on: Sunday, April 24, 2022, 04:07 PM IST