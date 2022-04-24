ICSE exams to begin tomorrow, check exam day guidelines here

The Council for the Indian School Certificate Examination (CISCE) will commence the Indian Certificate of Secondary Education (ICSE) or Class 10 semester-2 exam, 2022, on Monday, April 25.

Arrive at the exam center well ahead of time. At the exam center, ensure staggered movement and social distancing. Wear face masks and bring hand sanitizer with you.

In the place provided on the top sheet of the answer booklet, put your signature.

In the space provided on the top sheet, write your UID, index number, and subject name. This information should also be included on the front page of any additional booklets used. If you're using loose maps, graph papers, or other sheets, write these details on them as well.

Use only a black or blue ballpoint pen.

Make sure you write on both sides of each sheet of the answer booklet and leave a margin on both the right and left corners.

Electronic and calculating devices are not allowed.

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Advertisement

Published on: Sunday, April 24, 2022, 02:23 PM IST