ICSE exam to begin from April 25, students confident about appearing for semester 2 exam

Students all over the country are preparing for their board exams. The Council for the Indian School Certificate Examinations (CISCE) is set to begin semester-2 exams for class 10 (ICSE) students on April 25, 2022. Students around the country are well prepared for the exam but are concerned about the current Covid situation, which is on the rise in some parts of the country.

The board exam for class 10 will last 90 minutes and start at 11 a.m., with an additional 10 minutes for reading. This time, students are advised to be at the exam centre on time, if they arrive late, they must provide a valid reason to the supervisor. All entries on the Answer Booklet should be made with a black/blue ballpoint pen only.

As a result of many faring well in the first term, students feel confident and well-prepared for the second semester. "I've finished my studies and am completely prepared for the exam, all I need to do now is revise, '' said Krish Gharad from Ryan International School, Mumbai. "I'm nervous, but that's to be expected of anyone taking an exam, and I'm particularly apprehensive about the chemistry exam," he added.

Another student, Shivansh Rai had a similar view regarding the preparations but was concerned about the current Covid situation. "Our preparations are good, and we are working hard to get good marks, however, the current situation does not favour offline exams. As a result, I respectfully urge that authorities prioritise our health over exams."

The ICSE class 10 board examinations will conclude on May 23, while the CISCE class 12 board exams will begin on April 26. In addition, the Central Board of Secondary Education will commence exams for classes 10 and 12 on April 26.

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Advertisement

Published on: Sunday, April 24, 2022, 08:45 PM IST