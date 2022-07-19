ICSE Class 10 results 2022: Mumbai student Aastha Shah secures All-India third position, without additional coaching

In the recently announced ICSE Grade 10 results, Aastha Viral Shah from Kanakia RBK School, Mira Road has been able to triumph on the Merit List. Aastha has secured 3rd position at the State and the National levels.

Among 26, 083 candidates from 245 ICSE schools, Aastha is one among the few toppers who have scored 100 in Mathematics, Chemistry, Biology, Geography, and Computer Science pinning her utmost faith on the pioneering faculty alone. This year’s result is particularly special as the subjective or written exam was conducted after two long years of postponement due to the pandemic.

Nalini Shetty, Principal of Kanakia RBK School, Mira Road, said, ‘Our students have performed really well even this year and I am proud of each one of them. They had to adjust to a new learning format and have still given their best is something inspiring for everyone. With 114 students scoring above 90% and 155 students scoring distinction, Kanakia RBK School, Mira Road has kept the legacy of 100% results for the last 17 years.’

Aastha’s father, said, ‘We are indebted to the school and the teachers who have trained her since nursery which has helped her to achieve this feat. They have helped her not only to achieve academic success but to be humble and take success and failures in the same stride.’

Mr. Dilip Dhole, Commissioner, MBMC felicitated Aastha for her success. ‘Aastha has made us all proud and her achievement is an inspiration for all the students’, he said.

Read Also ICSE Class 10 results 2022: Pune schoolmates Hargun Kaur Matharu and Shivani Deo bag AIR 1 and AIR 2