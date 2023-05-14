ICSE Class 10 Result 2023: check the list of toppers here

ICSE Class 10 Result 2023 | Representational Pic

The ICSE class 10 and class 12 result 2023 has been released by the Council for the Indian School Certificate Examinations (CISCE) on 14, May 2023 at 3:00 pm. As per the official notice, students can check ICSE and ISC results on cisce.org and results.cisce.org using unique ID and index number.

The link has been activated for the CICSE Results 2023

ICSE Class 10 Result 2023: here is the list of the Toppers

Rushil Kumar: 99.8 per cent

Annanya Karthik: 99.8 per cent

Shreya Upadhyay: 99.8 per cent

Advay Sardesai: 99.8 per cent

Yash Manish Bhasein: 99.8 per cent

Tanay Sushil Shah: 99.8 per cent

Hiya Sanghavi: 99.8 per cent

Avishi Singh: 99.8 per cent

Sambit Mukhopaghyay: 99.8 per cent

ICSE Result 2023: 3 girls on top spot

A total of 9 students have secured the Rank 1 position in ICSE Class 10 Result 2023. Out of these 9 students, 3 are girls.