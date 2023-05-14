 ICSE Class 10 Result 2023: check the list of toppers here
e-Paper Get App
HomeEducationICSE Class 10 Result 2023: check the list of toppers here

ICSE Class 10 Result 2023: check the list of toppers here

The Council for the Indian School Certificate Examinations, New Delhi has declared the ICSE 10th, ISC 12th Results 2023 today, May 14.

FPJ Education DeskUpdated: Sunday, May 14, 2023, 03:41 PM IST
article-image
ICSE Class 10 Result 2023 | Representational Pic

The ICSE class 10 and class 12 result 2023 has been released by the Council for the Indian School Certificate Examinations (CISCE) on 14, May 2023 at 3:00 pm. As per the official notice, students can check ICSE and ISC results on cisce.org and results.cisce.org using unique ID and index number.

The link has been activated for the CICSE Results 2023

Check result here

Read Also
Attention students! ICSE, ISC results 2023 today at 3pm; check details inside
article-image

ICSE Class 10 Result 2023: here is the list of the Toppers

  • Rushil Kumar: 99.8 per cent

  • Annanya Karthik: 99.8 per cent

  • Shreya Upadhyay: 99.8 per cent

  • Advay Sardesai: 99.8 per cent

  • Yash Manish Bhasein: 99.8 per cent

  • Tanay Sushil Shah: 99.8 per cent

  • Hiya Sanghavi: 99.8 per cent

  • Avishi Singh: 99.8 per cent

  • Sambit Mukhopaghyay: 99.8 per cent

ICSE Result 2023: 3 girls on top spot

A total of 9 students have secured the Rank 1 position in ICSE Class 10 Result 2023. Out of these 9 students, 3 are girls.

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

After CBSE, girls outshine boys yet again in ISCE, ISC results 2023, check pass percentage

After CBSE, girls outshine boys yet again in ISCE, ISC results 2023, check pass percentage

CISCE class 10, 12 Result 2023: check zone wise pass percent here

CISCE class 10, 12 Result 2023: check zone wise pass percent here

ISC Class 12 Result 2023 out today; check toppers list here

ISC Class 12 Result 2023 out today; check toppers list here

ICSE, ISC Results 2023: 98.94% students pass Class 10, 96.93% pass Class 12 exam

ICSE, ISC Results 2023: 98.94% students pass Class 10, 96.93% pass Class 12 exam

ICSE, ISC Results 2023: Rechecking dates announced for class 10, 12 papers

ICSE, ISC Results 2023: Rechecking dates announced for class 10, 12 papers