ICSE Class 10 Result 2023: check the list of toppers here

The ICSE class 10 and class 12 result 2023 has been released by the Council for the Indian School Certificate Examinations (CISCE) on 14, May 2023 at 3:00 pm. As per the official notice, students can check ICSE and ISC results on cisce.org and results.cisce.org using unique ID and index number.
The link has been activated for the CICSE Results 2023
ICSE Class 10 Result 2023: here is the list of the Toppers
Rushil Kumar: 99.8 per cent
Annanya Karthik: 99.8 per cent
Shreya Upadhyay: 99.8 per cent
Advay Sardesai: 99.8 per cent
Yash Manish Bhasein: 99.8 per cent
Tanay Sushil Shah: 99.8 per cent
Hiya Sanghavi: 99.8 per cent
Avishi Singh: 99.8 per cent
Sambit Mukhopaghyay: 99.8 per cent
ICSE Result 2023: 3 girls on top spot
A total of 9 students have secured the Rank 1 position in ICSE Class 10 Result 2023. Out of these 9 students, 3 are girls.