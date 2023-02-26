ICSE board exam 2023: Class 10 exams to begin tomorrow; guidelines, exam checklist here

Students must read any general instructions provided at the top of the paper carefully. | Representational Image (Deepak Sethi)

ICSE 2023: The Indian Certificate of Secondary Education (ICSE) Class 10 board examinations will begin tomorrow, on Monday, February 27.

The board exams will be administered by the Council for the Indian School Certificate Examinations (CISCE) and will be held for a duration of 2 hours.

Students will receive their question papers by 10:45 a.m and will be given 15 minutes to read them. The writing time will begin at 11 am.

Students can find the exam time table, previous years' ICSE question papers and specimen ICSE question papers on the official website- cisce.org

The exams will commence with English Paper 1 tomorrow and will end on March 29 with Biology - Science Paper 3 as the last subject.

The Council has also released a number of guidelines for students appearing for the Class 10 and 12 examinations.

Important guidelines for ICSE Class 10 board exams 2023:

Students must be seated in the exam hall atleast 5 minutes before the examination begins.

Students are not permitted to leave the exam hall before the exam is finished.

Students must immediately notify the supervisor if they happen to receive a question paper for the wrong examination.

The top sheet of the primary answer booklet is where candidates must sign their names.

Students must read any general instructions provided at the top of the paper carefully.

All writing on the answer booklet must be done with a black or blue ballpoint or fountain pen.

Students must clearly write the question number (as mentioned in the question paper) in the left-hand margin before they start writing their answers answer.

Any calculators that are handheld, desk-based, or otherwise, are not permitted.

Write the subject name, UID, and index number correctly on the primary answer booklet, supplementary sheets, and on all graphs and maps.

The Indian School Certificate (ISC) Class 12 board exams are already underway. ISC class 12 papers started on February 13 and will end on March 31 with the Environmental Science exam.