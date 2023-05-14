ICSE 10th results 2023: Three-year dip in class 10 pass percentage across India

Representational image |

Mumbai: The Council for the Indian School Certificate Examinations (ICSE), New Delhi, has officially declared the ICSE Class 10, ISC Class 12 results 2023 at cisce.org.

The one trend that has been visible with the Class 10 results is the fact that there has been a three-year dip in the overall pass percentage in 2023.

While the percentage stood at 98.94 % in 2023, it was 99.97% in 2022, 99.98 in 2021, and 99.33 in 2020.

The results are also divided region-wise with 98.65% in the North, 98.47% in the East, 99.81% in the West, and 99.69% in the South.

Girls have performed better than boys in the ICSE, ISC results 2023, with the class 10 results witnessing an overall pass percentage of 98.94% results (Girls 99.21%, Boys 98.71%), and class 12 results having overall pass percentage of 96.93% (Girls 98.01%, Boys 95.96%).

ICSE Class 10 Result 2023: List of toppers

Rushil Kumar: 99.8 percent.

Annanya Karthik: 99.8 per cent.

Shreya Upadhyay: 99.8 percent.

Advay Sardesai: 99.8 per cent.

Yash Manish Bhasein: 99.8 percent.

Tanay Sushil Shah: 99.8 percent.

Hiya Sanghavi: 99.8 percent.

Avishi Singh: 99.8 percent.

Sambit Mukhopaghyay: 99.8 percent.

ISC Class 12 Result 2023: List of toppers

Riyaa Agarwal - 99.75 percent.

Ipshita Bhattacharyya - 99.75 percent.

Mohd Aryaan Tariq - 99.75 percent.

Subham Kumar Agarwal - 99.75 percent.

Manya Gupta - 99.75 percent.

ICSE, ISC Results 2023; here's how to check

Go to results.cisce.org.

Select the link of either ICSE or ISC results.

Enter the course code, candidate UID, index number, and captcha into the necessary fields.

Select the Show Result option

Save the result after checking all details.

Read Also ICSE Class 10 Result 2023: check the list of toppers here