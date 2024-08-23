 ICMAI CMA June 2024 Results Out: Pass Percentage, Scorecard Download Link Here
e-Paper Get App
HomeEducationICMAI CMA June 2024 Results Out: Pass Percentage, Scorecard Download Link Here

ICMAI CMA June 2024 Results Out: Pass Percentage, Scorecard Download Link Here

The Intermediate exam pass percentage is 16.55%, while the Final exam pass percentage is 11.22%. Scorecards can be downloaded online from the official website.

Siksha MUpdated: Friday, August 23, 2024, 10:09 AM IST
article-image
The Institute of Chartered Accountants of India (ICAI) |

The Institute of Cost Accountants of India (ICMAI) has announced the results of the ICMAI CMA June 2024 Intermediate and Final examinations. Students can now download their scorecards from the official website, icmai.in, or through a direct link provided.

Result Out - Click Here

According to the official notification, the overall pass percentage for the Intermediate Examination under syllabus 2022 is 16.55%, while the pass percentage for the Final Examination under syllabus 2022 is 11.22%.

To download the scorecard, students need to visit the official website and log in using their registration number. The marksheet can be downloaded online, and students can follow the steps provided below:

FPJ Shorts
'Fixed Deposits Worth ₹7,000 Crore': Gujarat’s Madhapar Became Asia’s Wealthiest Village; Home To 17 Banks And Global NRI Wealth
'Fixed Deposits Worth ₹7,000 Crore': Gujarat’s Madhapar Became Asia’s Wealthiest Village; Home To 17 Banks And Global NRI Wealth
Dream11 App Allegedly Hacked, Security Director Arrested By Cyber Police
Dream11 App Allegedly Hacked, Security Director Arrested By Cyber Police
ICMAI CMA June 2024 Results Out: Pass Percentage, Scorecard Download Link Here
ICMAI CMA June 2024 Results Out: Pass Percentage, Scorecard Download Link Here
Zomato Shares Make Early Gains After Shutting Down Intercity 'Legends' Services
Zomato Shares Make Early Gains After Shutting Down Intercity 'Legends' Services

1. Visit the official website of ICMAI

2. Click on the CMA June 2024 inter, final result link

3. Enter the registration number

4. The inter/final mark sheet will be displayed

5. Download the scorecard for further reference

The official website, icmai.in, and eicmai.in, are the designated platforms for students to download their scorecards.

Read Also
ICMAI Announces December 2024 CMA Exam Schedule & Application Deadlines; Check Here
article-image

Result Analysis:

- Intermediate Examination under syllabus 2022:

- Group-I only: 11.06% pass percentage (3,135 out of 28,345 candidates)

- Group-II only: 28.87% pass percentage (3,467 out of 12,008 candidates)

- Passed in either one of the groups: 8.66% pass percentage (784 out of 9,054 candidates)

- Passed both groups: 16.55% pass percentage (1,498 out of 9,054 candidates)

- Final Examination under syllabus 2022:

- Group-I only: 14.38% pass percentage (1,243 out of 8,643 candidates)

- Group-II only: 14.02% pass percentage (635 out of 4,530 candidates)

- Passed in either one of the groups: 8.06% pass percentage (255 out of 3,165 candidates)

- Passed both groups: 11.22% pass percentage (355 out of 3,165 candidates)

Completion of Courses:

- 4,866 candidates completed the Intermediate Course of the Institute

- 1,315 candidates completed the Final Course of the Institute

For a detailed analysis of the performance of students in the ICMA CMA June 2024 inter and final exams, please refer to the official notification.

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

DAVV, Mexican University Join Forces For IBCD; Two-Day International Event Begins Today

DAVV, Mexican University Join Forces For IBCD; Two-Day International Event Begins Today

ICMAI CMA June 2024 Results Out: Pass Percentage, Scorecard Download Link Here

ICMAI CMA June 2024 Results Out: Pass Percentage, Scorecard Download Link Here

UK Sees 23% Drop In Indian Students Amid Stricter Migration Rules

UK Sees 23% Drop In Indian Students Amid Stricter Migration Rules

NEET UG Counselling 2024: Round 1 Seat Allotment Declared; Check Details Here

NEET UG Counselling 2024: Round 1 Seat Allotment Declared; Check Details Here

Predatory Behavior: Social Media Posts Reveal Years Of Harassment Faced By Mumbai’s Mithibai And...

Predatory Behavior: Social Media Posts Reveal Years Of Harassment Faced By Mumbai’s Mithibai And...