ICMAI CMA June 2024 Results Out: Pass Percentage, Scorecard Download Link Here

The Institute of Cost Accountants of India (ICMAI) has announced the results of the ICMAI CMA June 2024 Intermediate and Final examinations. Students can now download their scorecards from the official website, icmai.in, or through a direct link provided.

According to the official notification, the overall pass percentage for the Intermediate Examination under syllabus 2022 is 16.55%, while the pass percentage for the Final Examination under syllabus 2022 is 11.22%.

To download the scorecard, students need to visit the official website and log in using their registration number. The marksheet can be downloaded online, and students can follow the steps provided below:

1. Visit the official website of ICMAI

2. Click on the CMA June 2024 inter, final result link

3. Enter the registration number

4. The inter/final mark sheet will be displayed

5. Download the scorecard for further reference

The official website, icmai.in, and eicmai.in, are the designated platforms for students to download their scorecards.

Result Analysis:

- Intermediate Examination under syllabus 2022:

- Group-I only: 11.06% pass percentage (3,135 out of 28,345 candidates)

- Group-II only: 28.87% pass percentage (3,467 out of 12,008 candidates)

- Passed in either one of the groups: 8.66% pass percentage (784 out of 9,054 candidates)

- Passed both groups: 16.55% pass percentage (1,498 out of 9,054 candidates)

- Final Examination under syllabus 2022:

- Group-I only: 14.38% pass percentage (1,243 out of 8,643 candidates)

- Group-II only: 14.02% pass percentage (635 out of 4,530 candidates)

- Passed in either one of the groups: 8.06% pass percentage (255 out of 3,165 candidates)

- Passed both groups: 11.22% pass percentage (355 out of 3,165 candidates)

Completion of Courses:

- 4,866 candidates completed the Intermediate Course of the Institute

- 1,315 candidates completed the Final Course of the Institute

For a detailed analysis of the performance of students in the ICMA CMA June 2024 inter and final exams, please refer to the official notification.