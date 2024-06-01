ICMAI CMA June 2024 Admit Card Released at icmai.in |

The Institute of Cost Accountants of India (ICMAI) has issued the CMA Admit Card for the June 2024 session. The admission card for the Foundation, Inter, and Final CMA courses in June 2024 is now available on the official website, icmai.in. Applicants who plan to take the test can download their admit card by logging in with their registration number and birthdate on the official website.

The ICMAI CMA admit card 2024 is a required document that must be carried on the day of the exam. Candidates who do not have their hall tickets will be denied the opportunity to take the June session exams.

The Foundation course exams will be held on June 16. The Intermediate and Final course exams will be held from June 11 to and 18. There will be two shifts for the Foundation exam. The first session will be held from 10 am to 12 pm and a second shift will be held from 2 pm to 4 pm. The CMA final exam will be held in the first shift from 10 am to 1 pm and the intermediate examination will take place in the second shift from 2 pm to 5 pm.

All applicants who want to download the admit card should follow the steps outlined below.

Step 1: Visit ICMAI’s official website, icmai.in.

Step 2: Click the ICMAI June Admit Card 2024 link on the front page.

Step 3: A new page will appear on the screen, prompting candidates to input their registration number.

Step 4: Once you click the submit button, your admit card will appear on the screen.

Step 5: Your admission card can now be downloaded.

Step 6: Keep a physical copy for your future needs.

It is anticipated that the results of the CMA Foundation test will be released by July 11, while the results of the CMA Intermediate and Final exams are expected to be released by August 23. Candidates are recommended to keep checking the ICMAI website for any future announcements or revisions.