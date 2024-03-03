 ICFRE Is Hiring For Junior Project Posts, Walk-in Interview On March 12
ICFRE Is Hiring For Junior Project Posts, Walk-in Interview On March 12

ICFRE is seeking Junior Project fellows for various departments. Attend the walk-in interview on March 12, 2024, at 9:00 a.m. in Dehradun. Eligibility: First-class M.Sc degree in Forestry, Botany, or Agriculture. Monthly salary of Rs. 20,000. Apply now!

Updated: Sunday, March 03, 2024, 01:22 PM IST
article-image
Representative Image |

The Indian Council of Forestry Research and Education (ICFRE) is presently in search of temporary Junior Project Fellows for different departments. Individuals who are interested can participate in a walk-in interview on March 12, 2024, at 9:00 a.m.

The interview will take place in the Board Room of FRI Main Building, which is situated at P.O. New Forest, Forest Research Institute, Dehradun.

Applicants must participate in the in-person interview scheduled for March 12, 2024, at the designated location. They are expected to bring their documents and resume to the office of the Group Coordinator (Research), Dehradun.

According to the official notification, to be eligible for these projects, applicants must hold a First-class M.Sc degree in Forestry, Botany, or Agriculture with a specialization in Seed Science and Technology.

Selected candidates will be engaged initially for a year or until the project completion period, subject to the availability of funds, whichever is earlier. Extensions may be granted as per ICFRE rules. The upper age limit for applicants is 28 years as of 01/06/2024, with relaxation of up to 5 years for candidates belonging to SC/ST, Women, Physically Handicapped, and OBC categories.

The council is looking to hire individuals for three positions in different fields. Two positions are open for the National Program on Conservation and Development of Forest Genetic Resources, specifically for the storage of B. FGR Seed and Germplasm, Component B2.

BPSC Recruitment 2024: Apply for 6,061 Headmaster and Headteacher Positions in Bihar
Additionally, one position is available for the Component on 'Removal and restoration of Lantana invaded areas and monitoring of eradicated sites of the project for Uttar Pradesh State' under the project Mapping, Monitoring and Management of Lantana camara to improve the livelihood of people in forest fringe villages in India.

The MoEFCC CAMPA is providing funding for this project. Individuals who are chosen for these roles will be paid a monthly salary of Rs. 20,000.

The fellowship is granted based on the regulations set by the Indian Council of Forestry Research & Education, Dehradun, and does not ensure future employment in any Institute affiliated with the Council.

Paraphrased: According to the regulations of ICFRE, individuals who have already served as RA/SRF/SPF/JRF/JPF for a duration of 4 years will not be taken into consideration. The time spent pursuing a Ph.D. will not be considered as research experience. Candidates who are currently employed elsewhere are required to provide a No Objection Certificate (NOC) from their current institution.

ICFRE Is Hiring For Junior Project Posts, Walk-in Interview On March 12

ICFRE Is Hiring For Junior Project Posts, Walk-in Interview On March 12

