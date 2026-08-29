ICAR AIEEA PG, AICE JRF/SRF PhD 2026 Results Declared At exams.nta.nic.in/icar; Direct Link Here

NTA has announced the ICAR AIEEA-PG and AICE-JRF/SRF (PhD) 2026 results, with scorecards available online. | AI Generated Representational Image

ICAR AIEEA PG, AICE JRF/SRF PhD 2026 Results: The National Testing Agency (NTA) has declared the results of the Indian Council of Agricultural Research (ICAR) All India Entrance Examination for Admission (AIEEA-PG) and All India Competitive Examination (AICE-JRF/SRF PhD) 2026.

Candidates who appeared for the examination can now check and download their scorecards through the official ICAR-NTA website.

The examinations were conducted on July 4 for admission to postgraduate and doctoral degree programmes for the 2026-27 academic session. The tests were held at 162 examination centres spread across 115 cities in the country.

A total of 42,110 candidates registered for the two examinations, while 38,720 candidates appeared.

Before declaring the results, NTA had displayed the questions, provisional answer keys and recorded responses from August 16 to August 18. Candidates were given an opportunity to raise objections, which were subsequently examined by subject experts. The results were prepared using the verified answer keys.

Official notification

To check the result:



ICAR 2026 Score card – PhD (https://exams.nta.nic.in/icar-2026-score-card-phd/)



ICAR 2026 Score card – PG (https://exams.nta.nic.in/icar-2026-score-card-pg/)

Steps To Check Results

Candidates can follow these steps to access their scorecards:

Step 1: Visit the official ICAR-NTA website.

Step 2: Look for the link related to the ICAR AIEEA (PG) and AICE-JRF/SRF (PhD) 2026 results.

Step 3: Click on the result link.

Step 4: Enter the required login credentials.

Step 5: Submit the details to access the scorecard.

Step 6: Check the result and download the scorecard.

Step 7: Take a printout or save a copy for the admission process.

Key Statistics

● Total candidates registered: 42,110

● Total candidates appeared: 38,720

● AIEEA-PG registered: 30,619

● AICE-JRF/SRF registered: 11,491

● AIEEA-PG appeared: 28,303

● AICE-JRF/SRF appeared: 10,417

● Examination date: July 4, 2026

● Examination centres: 162

● Cities covered: 115

● PwD/PwBD candidates registered: 430

Gender-wise Registration

● Female candidates registered: 21,533

. AIEEA-PG: 15,115

. AICE-JRF/SRF: 6,418

● Male candidates registered: 20,577

. AIEEA-PG: 15,504

. AICE-JRF/SRF: 5,073

Gender-wise Attendance

● Female candidates appeared: 19,759

. AIEEA-PG: 14,004

. AICE-JRF/SRF: 5,755

● Male candidates appeared: 18,961

. AIEEA-PG: 14,299

. AICE-JRF/SRF: 4,662

What's Next?

NTA has clarified that its role is limited to inviting applications, conducting the entrance examination, declaring the results and providing the results to ICAR.

Candidates who qualify will have their eligibility, self-declaration and other required documents verified at the later stages of the admission process. The verification will be carried out according to the norms of ICAR and the institution where the candidate seeks admission.

For further admission-related procedures, candidates have been advised to refer to the e-Prospectus and Admission Policy/Procedure available on the official ICAR website.

Candidates should also keep checking the official NTA and ICAR websites for further updates regarding counselling and admission.

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