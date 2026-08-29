CSIR-UGC NET June 2026: NTA Releases Final Answer Key For All 5 Subjects At csirnet.nta.nic.in; Direct Link Here

CSIR-UGC NET June 2026 Final Answer key: The National Testing Agency (NTA) has released the final answer keys for all five subjects of the Joint CSIR-UGC NET June 2026 examination. Candidates who appeared for the examination can now access their subject-wise final answer key through the official CSIR-UGC NET website.

Joint CSIR UGC NET June 2026 Final Answer Keys are now available.



Candidates can visit the official portal to check the answer key relevant to their examination.



👉 https://t.co/MU0mGVvWRu#NTA #NTAUpdate #NTAExams #CSIRNET #AnswerKey pic.twitter.com/E5LN3vurci — National Testing Agency (@NTA_Exams) August 29, 2026

The update was issued by NTA through a public notice dated August 29, 2026. Candidates can log in to the examination portal using their application number and password to view the final answer key.

Direct link to check the official announcement

Direct link to download the answer key

CSIR-UGC NET official website

CSIR-UGC NET June 2026 final answer key released

The Joint CSIR-UGC NET examination is conducted to determine the eligibility of Indian nationals for:

Award of Junior Research Fellowship (JRF) and appointment as Assistant Professor

Appointment as Assistant Professor and admission to PhD

Admission to PhD only

NTA has confirmed that the final answer keys for all five subjects are now available on the official examination website.

Candidates who appeared for the examination can access the final answer key corresponding to the subject in which they appeared.

CSIR-UGC NET June 2026 Final Answer key: How to check CSIR-UGC NET final answer key 2026

The candidates may follow the below-mentioned procedure to check their final answer key:

Step 1: Go to the official website of CSIR-UGC NET at csirnet.nta.nic.in.

Step 2: Click the link of Joint CSIR-UGC NET June 2026 Final Answer Key.

Step 3: Log in to the registration portal by entering your Application Number and Password.

Step 4: Click the "Click to View Final Answer Key" option on the candidate’s home page.

Step 5: Final answer key of respective subject for the candidate will be displayed on the screen.

Step 6: Verify your answers and download the final answer key.

Direct link to download the answer key

NTA advises candidates to check official website

NTA has recommended that candidates should regularly refer to the official CSIR-UGC NET June 2026 Website for updates related to the examination.

In case of any query regarding the examination, candidates may contact the NTA Helpdesk through the contact details available on the official website.

As per the NTA notice, it is also stated that candidates must use their login details for accessing the final answer key related to their subjects.

Candidates must keep in mind that now the final answer key is available and candidates should check for further information from the official CSIR-UGC NET Website.