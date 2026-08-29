ICAR AIEEA PG, AICE JRF/SRF PhD 2026: NTA Releases Final Answer Key; Check Steps To Download

NTA has released the final answer keys for the ICAR AIEEA (PG) and AICE-JRF/SRF (PhD) 2026 examinations | AI Generated Representational Image

New Delhi, August 29, 2026: The National Testing Agency (NTA) has released the final answer keys for the Indian Council of Agricultural Research (ICAR) All India Entrance Examination for Admission (AIEEA)-PG and the All India Competitive Examination (AICE)-JRF/SRF (PhD) 2026. Candidates who appeared for the entrance examinations can now check the final answer keys on the official website, ICAR NTA Portal.

The ICAR AIEEA (PG) and AICE-JRF/SRF (PhD) examinations for admission to postgraduate and doctoral programmes for the 2026-27 academic session were conducted on July 4, 2026.

Exam Details

According to NTA, the examinations were held at 162 centres across 115 cities nationwide. A total of 42,110 candidates had registered for the entrance tests, including 30,619 candidates for AIEEA (PG) and 11,491 candidates for AICE-JRF/SRF (PhD). Of these, 38,720 candidates appeared for the examination.

With the release of the final answer keys, candidates can now log in to the examination portal using their application credentials and access the answer key corresponding to their subject. The final answer key is an important document as it forms the basis for the preparation of results and helps candidates evaluate their performance.

Direct link to read the official announcement

Direct link to download the final answer key

Final Answer Keys ICAR – PhD (https://exams.nta.nic.in/final-answer-keys-icar-phd/)

Final Answer Keys ICAR – PG (https://exams.nta.nic.in/final-answer-keys-icar-pg/)

How To Check Final Answer Key

Step 1: Visit the official website, ICAR NTA Portal.

Step 2: Click on the link for the ICAR AIEEA (PG) or AICE-JRF/SRF (PhD) 2026 final answer key.

Step 3: Log in using the required credentials.

Step 4: View and download the final answer key for future reference.

Candidates seeking clarification regarding the ICAR AIEEA (PG) and AICE-JRF/SRF (PhD) 2026 examinations can contact the NTA Help Desk through the details available on the official examination website.

NTA has advised candidates to regularly visit the official ICAR examination website for updates regarding the declaration of results and subsequent admission-related processes.

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