 ICAI Unveils New CA India Logo At GloPAC In Gandhinagar
e-Paper Get App
HomeEducationICAI Unveils New CA India Logo At GloPAC In Gandhinagar

ICAI Unveils New CA India Logo At GloPAC In Gandhinagar

The new CA logo represents professional knowledge, a dedication to the goal of nation-building, and the values that are inherent in the industry.

Siksha MUpdated: Tuesday, December 19, 2023, 03:43 PM IST
article-image
New ICAI Logo | ICAI Official

The new CA India logo was unveiled by the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India (ICAI) during the Global Professional Accountants Convention (GloPAC) that was recently held in Gandhinagar.

The world's largest CA community, as well as the Gujarat government, Praful Pansheriya, the minister of state for legislative affairs, primary, secondary, and adult education, higher education, and the union minister of commerce and industry, Piyush Goyal, were present when Vice President of India Jagdeep Dhankhar unveiled the logo.

The new logo

On a white background, the letters "CA" are imbedded in blue and accompanied by an upside-down tricolor tick mark. 'India' is also engraved on the logo. According to an official statement from ICAI, the color blue symbolizes truth, stability, depth, inventiveness, knowledge, integrity, and trust. Chartered accountants usually utilize the tricolor, upside-down tick mark when conducting audits. It is there to represent the professionalism and knowledge of the experts.

According to the announcement, the new CA logo represents professional knowledge, a dedication to the goal of nation-building, and the values that are inherent in the industry. It will contribute to the international recognition of Indian chartered accountants and provide them with a unique identity on a worldwide scale. This would guarantee that, in a worldwide market that is becoming more and more competitive, Indian CA qualification stands out.

Read Also
ICAI CA 2023: Intermediate, Final Results Expected Between Jan 10 and Jan 15
article-image

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Tragic Death of 15-Year-Old Student at Symbiosis Public School

Tragic Death of 15-Year-Old Student at Symbiosis Public School

Tragic Suicide at Meerut University Hostel Claims 19-Year-Old Student's Life

Tragic Suicide at Meerut University Hostel Claims 19-Year-Old Student's Life

Heavy Rains Prompt Tamil Nadu to Declare Holiday in Tirunelveli District

Heavy Rains Prompt Tamil Nadu to Declare Holiday in Tirunelveli District

Tamil Nadu Rains: Schools Closed and Exam Postponed Due To Heavy Rainfall

Tamil Nadu Rains: Schools Closed and Exam Postponed Due To Heavy Rainfall

Nagaland: Watch Impressive Viral Video Of Innovative Teaching Technique In School

Nagaland: Watch Impressive Viral Video Of Innovative Teaching Technique In School