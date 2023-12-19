ICAI Unveils New CA India Logo At GloPAC In Gandhinagar

New ICAI Logo | ICAI Official

The new CA India logo was unveiled by the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India (ICAI) during the Global Professional Accountants Convention (GloPAC) that was recently held in Gandhinagar.

The world's largest CA community, as well as the Gujarat government, Praful Pansheriya, the minister of state for legislative affairs, primary, secondary, and adult education, higher education, and the union minister of commerce and industry, Piyush Goyal, were present when Vice President of India Jagdeep Dhankhar unveiled the logo.

The new logo

On a white background, the letters "CA" are imbedded in blue and accompanied by an upside-down tricolor tick mark. 'India' is also engraved on the logo. According to an official statement from ICAI, the color blue symbolizes truth, stability, depth, inventiveness, knowledge, integrity, and trust. Chartered accountants usually utilize the tricolor, upside-down tick mark when conducting audits. It is there to represent the professionalism and knowledge of the experts.

According to the announcement, the new CA logo represents professional knowledge, a dedication to the goal of nation-building, and the values that are inherent in the industry. It will contribute to the international recognition of Indian chartered accountants and provide them with a unique identity on a worldwide scale. This would guarantee that, in a worldwide market that is becoming more and more competitive, Indian CA qualification stands out.