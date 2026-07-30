ICAI To Reopen CA Final November 2026 Exam Application Window: Registration From August 1

ICAI CA Final November 2026 Exam: The Institute of Chartered Accountants of India (ICAI) has announced that it will reopen the application window for the CA Final November 2026 examination, giving eligible candidates another opportunity to submit their exam forms.

According to the institute, the online application portal will remain open from August 1 to August 5, 2026. Candidates who were unable to complete their registration during the earlier application period can apply through the ICAI e-services portal once the window becomes active.

CA Final November 2026 examination application window will be re-opened from 1st August, 2026 to 5th August, 2026. Detailed Announcement will follow. — Institute of Chartered Accountants of India - ICAI (@theicai) July 29, 2026

Sharing the update on X (formerly Twitter), ICAI stated, "CA Final November 2026 examination application window will be re-opened from 1st August, 2026 to 5th August, 2026. Detailed Announcement will follow."

Earlier, ICAI had opened the application process for the November 2026 examination on July 6, 2026. Candidates were allowed to submit their application forms without a late fee until July 19, while the window with a late fee remained open until July 22, 2026.

The reopening of the application portal provides a fresh opportunity for eligible candidates who missed the earlier deadlines to complete their registration within the revised schedule.

ICAI CA Final November 2026: How to Apply

Candidates can follow these steps to submit the application form once the portal opens:

Step 1: Visit the ICAI e-services portal at icai.org

Step 2: Log in using your credentials or complete a new registration, if required.

Step 3: Fill in the online examination application form with the required details.

Step 4: Upload the necessary documents in the prescribed format.

Step 5: Pay the applicable examination fee.

Step 6: Submit the application form and download the confirmation page for future reference.

Candidates are advised to regularly check the official ICAI website for the detailed notification and any further updates regarding the CA Final November 2026 examination.