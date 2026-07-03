CA Foundation May 2026 Toppers Announced: Nashik's Sakshi Jain Secures AIR 1 With 92.75%; Check Full List Here

The Institute of Chartered Accountants of India has announced the results of the May 2026 Chartered Accountant (CA) foundation exam. Results are now available on the ICAI's official website, caresults.icai.org, for those who took the CA intermediate exams between May 14 and May 20, 2026.

ICAI CA Foundation May 2026 Topper List Released: Rank list for all of India

ICAI publishes the May 2026 CA Foundation Examination All India Rank List in addition to the results. Sakshi Jain (Nashik) is the highest scorer in the CA Foundation exams, with a total score of 371 out of 400.

ICAI CA Foundation May 2026 Topper List

AIR 1: Sakshi Jain (Nashik) – 371 out of 400 (92.75%)

AIR 2: Ayanabbas Ajani (Chandrapur) – 367 out of 400 (91.75%)

AIR 3: Radha Unmesh Mulay (Pune) – 365 out of 400 (91.25%)

ICAI CA Foundation May 2026 Topper List Out: Scorecard information

By entering their roll number and registration number, candidates can download their scorecards.

The candidate's name, photo, roll number, exam session, group and subject-wise marks, total marks earned, and qualifying status are all included in a CA foundation exam scorecard.

May 2026, ICAI CA Intermediate Topper List Out: Steps to check the result

Step 1: Go to icai.nic.in, the official website.

Step 2: Choose the "ICAI CA Foundation Result (May 2026)" link by scrolling down.

Step 3: A new webpage will open.

Step 4: Enter your roll number and registration.

Step 5: Complete the blank after reading the given captcha.

Step 6: Press the "Submit" button.

Step 7: The screen will display the May 2026 ICAI CA Foundation Scorecard.

Step 8: Print the file and save it for later use.