ICAI To Release September 2024 CA Foundation & Intermediate Exam Results Today, Where And How To Check

The CA Foundation and CA Intermediate results for the September 2024 session will be announced on the official websites of the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India (ICAI) today, October 30, 2024. The CA Inter and Foundation score cards will be accessible on the ICAI official website, icai.org or icaiexam.icai.org.

By entering their login information, candidates who took the September examinations can view their results online. The first CA Foundation and Intermediate exams were conducted in September 2024.

Exam schedule

CA Foundation Exam Dates:

September 13

September 15

September 18

September 20

CA Intermediate Exam Dates:

Group 1:

September 12

September 14

September 17

Group 2:

September 19

September 21

September 23

Websites to check the result:

icai.org

icai.nic.in

How to check the ICAI CA September 2024 result:

Step 1: Visit the ICAI official website, icai.nic.in/caresult/.

Step 2: To view the CA Foundation or CA Intermediate (September 2024) result, click the appropriate link.

Step 3: Type in your registration number and ICAI roll number.

Step 4: Enter the CAPTCHA code that is presented.

Step 5: 'Submit' will allow you to see and download your CA result for your future reference.

Passing criteria:

Candidates must receive at least 40 points in each subject and at least 50 percent overall in order to be eligible to take the CA Foundation exam. For those who achieve a score of more over 70 percent on the September 2024 tests, ICAI will grant them the designation of "pass with distinction."