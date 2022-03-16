ICAI revises CA foundation May 2022 dates, check details here

CA foundation May 2022 dates have been rescheduled by the Institute of Chartereed Accountants of India (ICAI). According to the revised schedule, the CA foundation examination will be held on June 24, 26, 28 and 30.Candidates are advised to check the official notice at website, icai.org

The foundation exams were earlier scheduled to be held on May 23, 25, 27 and 29. The exams have been rescheduled due to clash with CBSE and CISCE board exam dates.

The official notice by the ICAI reads, “To mitigate the hardship of the students who are sitting in the aforementioned examinations and simultaneously pursuing Chartered Accountants Foundation Course Examination, May 2022, it has been decided to re-schedule the dates of Foundation Course Examination, May 2022.”

There is no change in the schedule of Intermediate and Final examination. The Intermediate exams will commence for group I on May 15 and end on May 22. Group II examination will be held from May 24 to May 30.

Final exams, for group I will be held between May 14 and 21 while for group B will he held from May 23 to 29.

Published on: Wednesday, March 16, 2022, 12:40 PM IST