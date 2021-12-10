FPJ-Ed: Last-minute tips for CA candidates

The Chartered Accountancy exam is one of the most strenuous of exams with a vast syllabus. According to Kinjal Mota, who cleared CA finals in the July 2021 attempt, the CA exam portion is like an ocean. The exams started on December 5, 2021, and will go on till December 19, 2021. The exam is conducted by ICAI (Institute of Chartered Accountancy of India).

Here’s a list of a few last-minute tips and how to calm your mind during the exam days.

1. Go ahead with what you have prepared: The CA portion is tremendously vast and revising everything right before the exam is not possible. CA Charmi Shah, who coaches CA candidates at Edu Learn Classes, says, “It’s okay if there’s some part left for revision. Go ahead with whatever you have prepared. Starting a new topic for revision right before the exam will only add up to the pressure.”

2. Leave your books aside: CA Kinjal Mota says, “At least two hours before the exam, leave your books aside. Studying at the 11th hour will add up to the already built-up stress. Go in the exam hall with confidence.”

3. Keep Calm: CA Charmi says, “Before entering the exam hall, make sure you don’t carry any stress inside. Right from the day of preparation till the exam, CA is an exam of patience. Listen to some music or maybe pay a visit to your worship place or do yoga/meditation or go to a park. Do whatever that helps you calm your mind.”

4. Proper planning: CA Kinjal says that 15 minutes before the exam, a question paper is provided to the students. She says, “Those 15 minutes decide your marks. Plan your strategy in those 15 minutes. Go for the questions that you know you can solve first and then for the ones you are doubtful to solve. That will boost your confidence.”

5. What to skip and what not to: “It’s okay to skip a question which is taking a lot of time to solve. But when it comes to theory, try solving all the questions. There you can earn marks in method at least and you have no fear of negative marking,” says CA Charmi.

6. Eat healthy, Sleep well: According to CA Kinjal, a healthy, well-balanced diet and a minimum of six hours of sleep is a must. “If you maintain your health properly, only then can your mind work efficiently,” says Kinjal.

Published on: Friday, December 10, 2021, 11:28 PM IST