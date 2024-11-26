 ICAI Reschedules January 2025 CA Foundation Exams Due To Festivals
e-Paper Get App
HomeEducationICAI Reschedules January 2025 CA Foundation Exams Due To Festivals

ICAI Reschedules January 2025 CA Foundation Exams Due To Festivals

The Institute of Chartered Accountants of India (ICAI) has rescheduled the Chartered Accountant (CA) Foundation exam to be held in January 2025, in consideration of major festivals such as Makar Sankranti, Bihu, and Pongal.

SimpleUpdated: Tuesday, November 26, 2024, 01:51 PM IST
article-image
ICAI Reschedules January 2025 CA Foundation Exams Due To Festivals | Official website

The Institute of Chartered Accountants of India (ICAI) has rescheduled the Chartered Accountant (CA) Foundation exam to be held in January 2025, in consideration of major festivals such as Makar Sankranti, Bihu, and Pongal. While earlier scheduled on January 14, 2025, the exams will now be held on January 16, 2025; further, the entire revised exam schedule for the Foundation course is placed for January 12, 16, 18, and 20, 2025.

Official notice

According to an official notification issued by ICAI, "It is hereby announced for general information that in view of Makar Sankranti/Bihu/Pongal festivals across India, Chartered Accountants Foundation Examination, January-2025, the said examination dated 14th January 2025 stands rescheduled to 16th January 2025. The complete schedule shall now be held as per the details given below."

Check notice here

FPJ Shorts
Alia Bhatt Got 'Hate' For 2 States As She Didn't Look South Indian, Says Arjun Kapoor: 'She Kept Her Head Down And...'
Alia Bhatt Got 'Hate' For 2 States As She Didn't Look South Indian, Says Arjun Kapoor: 'She Kept Her Head Down And...'
'You Will Remain My Younger Brother': Delhi Capitals Co-Owner Parth Jindal Sends Emotional Message To Rishabh Pant
'You Will Remain My Younger Brother': Delhi Capitals Co-Owner Parth Jindal Sends Emotional Message To Rishabh Pant
PAN 2.0 Project Gets Nod From Cabinet; Here Is All You Need To Know
PAN 2.0 Project Gets Nod From Cabinet; Here Is All You Need To Know
Delhi: Supreme Court Dismisses PIL Seeking Return To Paper Ballots, Defends EVMs
Delhi: Supreme Court Dismisses PIL Seeking Return To Paper Ballots, Defends EVMs

The notice also further mentioned the rescheduled dates for the foundation course examination, which were announced to take place on 12th, 16th, 18th, and 20th January, 2025.

While this is the shift in the schedule for Foundation exams, ICAI has clarified that there will be no alteration made to the Intermediate Examination for January 2025. "There will be no change in the schedule of Chartered Accountants Intermediate Examination to be held in January-2025," the notification emphasised.

The ICAI also stated that in case any day of the revised schedule declared as public holiday by the Central Government, State Government, or Local Authorities, the exam dates will remain unchanged. "Other particulars/details as announced via Important Announcement dated 20th September 2024, hosted on www.icai.org, shall remain unaffected," the Institute added.

Read Also
ICAI CA Foundation, Intermediate January 2025 Registration With Late Fees CLOSES Today; Apply NOW At...
article-image

Foundation and Intermediate exam timing:

Foundation Course:

Paper I and II: 2:00 PM to 5:00 PM

Paper III and IV: 2:00 PM to 4:00 PM

Intermediate Course:

All papers: 2:00 PM to 5:00 PM

For all papers except Foundation Papers III and IV: 15 minutes reading time from 1:45 PM to 2:00 PM

ICAI has requested the candidates to note down the rescheduled dates carefully and to keep checking the official website, www.icai.org for any other announcements.

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

ICAI Reschedules January 2025 CA Foundation Exams Due To Festivals

ICAI Reschedules January 2025 CA Foundation Exams Due To Festivals

Assam HS Board Exam 2025: Class 12 Time Table Declared, Check Full Schedule

Assam HS Board Exam 2025: Class 12 Time Table Declared, Check Full Schedule

VITREE 2025 Registration Deadline Extended Till November 27; Last Chance To Apply At...

VITREE 2025 Registration Deadline Extended Till November 27; Last Chance To Apply At...

ICAI CA Foundation, Intermediate January 2025 Registration With Late Fees CLOSES Today; Apply NOW At...

ICAI CA Foundation, Intermediate January 2025 Registration With Late Fees CLOSES Today; Apply NOW At...

Assam HSLC Board Exam 2025: Class 10 Time Table OUT, Check Full Schedule Here

Assam HSLC Board Exam 2025: Class 10 Time Table OUT, Check Full Schedule Here