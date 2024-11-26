ICAI Reschedules January 2025 CA Foundation Exams Due To Festivals | Official website

The Institute of Chartered Accountants of India (ICAI) has rescheduled the Chartered Accountant (CA) Foundation exam to be held in January 2025, in consideration of major festivals such as Makar Sankranti, Bihu, and Pongal. While earlier scheduled on January 14, 2025, the exams will now be held on January 16, 2025; further, the entire revised exam schedule for the Foundation course is placed for January 12, 16, 18, and 20, 2025.

Official notice

According to an official notification issued by ICAI, "It is hereby announced for general information that in view of Makar Sankranti/Bihu/Pongal festivals across India, Chartered Accountants Foundation Examination, January-2025, the said examination dated 14th January 2025 stands rescheduled to 16th January 2025. The complete schedule shall now be held as per the details given below."

The notice also further mentioned the rescheduled dates for the foundation course examination, which were announced to take place on 12th, 16th, 18th, and 20th January, 2025.

While this is the shift in the schedule for Foundation exams, ICAI has clarified that there will be no alteration made to the Intermediate Examination for January 2025. "There will be no change in the schedule of Chartered Accountants Intermediate Examination to be held in January-2025," the notification emphasised.

The ICAI also stated that in case any day of the revised schedule declared as public holiday by the Central Government, State Government, or Local Authorities, the exam dates will remain unchanged. "Other particulars/details as announced via Important Announcement dated 20th September 2024, hosted on www.icai.org, shall remain unaffected," the Institute added.

Foundation and Intermediate exam timing:

Foundation Course:

Paper I and II: 2:00 PM to 5:00 PM

Paper III and IV: 2:00 PM to 4:00 PM

Intermediate Course:

All papers: 2:00 PM to 5:00 PM

For all papers except Foundation Papers III and IV: 15 minutes reading time from 1:45 PM to 2:00 PM

ICAI has requested the candidates to note down the rescheduled dates carefully and to keep checking the official website, www.icai.org for any other announcements.