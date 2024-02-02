ICAI Opens Registration for CA Exams May 2024 | icai.org

The Institute of Chartered Accountants of India (ICAI) has initiated the registration process for the CA Foundation, Intermediate, and Final exams scheduled for May 2024, starting today, February 2. Those interested in appearing for the ICAI CA Foundation, Intermediate, and Final Exams 2024 can complete their registration on the official website, icai.org.

Prospective candidates who wish to take the Foundation, Intermediate, and Final exams in May/June 2024 can submit their applications online by February 23, 2024. The opportunity to modify the exam location and language medium will be open from March 3 to 9.

To start the application process:

Go to the official website icaiexam.icai.org

Choose the online application option

Log in using your application number and password, then enter the necessary information

Verify your mobile number and registered email ID, and upload the required documents

After that, make the payment for the application fee

Finally, take a printout of the application form and keep it for your records.

Based on the timetable, the ICAI CA Foundation exam is set to take place on June 20, 22, 24, and 26. For the CA Intermediate course, the group 1 exam is scheduled for May 3, 5, and 7, 2024, while group 2 will be on May 9, 11, and 13, 2024. The final course exam for group 1 is planned for May 2, 4, and 6, 2024, and for group 2 on May 8, 10, and 12, 2024.