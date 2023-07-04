 ICAI May 2023: CA Intermediate, Final Results To Be OUT Tomorrow at icai.nic.in
ICAI May 2023: CA Intermediate, Final Results To Be OUT Tomorrow at icai.nic.in

The ICAI CA final 2023 group 1 exams were held between May 2 and May 9 and for group 2 the ICA final exams were held from May 11 to May 17. The CA inter May 2023 exam was held from May 3 to May 10 for group 1 exams and from May 12 to 18 for group 2.

Updated: Tuesday, July 04, 2023
ICAI May 2023 Results | File Photo

The Institute of Chartered Accountants of India (ICAI) is most likely to announce the CA intermediate and final results tomorrow, July 5. The CA results 2023 will be declared for the ICAI inter and final exams held in May.

Candidates can check the ICAI CA intermediate result and ICAI CA final result from the official website at icai.nic.in with their roll numbers and registration numbers.

The CA final and inter exams were held for group 1 and group 2 exams.

The ICAI CA final 2023 group 1 exams were held between May 2 and May 9 and for group 2 the ICA final exams were held from May 11 to May 17.

The CA inter May 2023 exam was held from May 3 to May 10 for group 1 exams and from May 12 to 18 for group 2.

According to the CA final exam qualifying criteria, candidates who took the ICAI final exams in May 2023 session will have to score at least 40% marks in each paper and 50% overall aggregate marks.

Steps To Check ICAI CA Inter, Final Result

  • Visit the icai.nic.in 2023 website

  • Click on the ICAI 2023 result link mentioned on the homepage

  • Login with the required credentials

  • Submit and download CA inter and final result scorecards

