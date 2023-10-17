 ICAI Convocation To Be Held In November; Details Inside
The convocation is scheduled for November 4, 2023, and will take place in Ahmedabad, Pune, Bangalore, Chennai, Hyderabad, Kolkata, Ghaziabad, Indore, Jaipur, Ludhiana, and New Delhi, with a convocation in Mumbai on November 5.

FPJ Education DeskUpdated: Tuesday, October 17, 2023, 07:53 PM IST
article-image
Representational image |

The timetable for the forthcoming ICAI convocation, which is scheduled to take place in November, has been made public by the Indian Institute of Chartered Accountants (ICAI).

Members who are enrolled in the Chartered Accountants programme between May 1, 2023, and October 20, 2023 are eligible to attend the event.

At the convocation, the students will receive Certificates of Membership/COP. The CA Final Examination rank holders from May 2023 will also be honored at this event. Rank Certificates will be awarded to these rank holders.

In order to confirm their attendance at the convocation, eligible members will get personalized emails from the corresponding Regional Offices with information about the location, schedule, etc.

The ICAI has additionally requested that the applicants make the appropriate travel and other arrangements in order to arrive at the destination. Students can get in touch with the relevant ICAI Regional Office or Branch with any questions.

