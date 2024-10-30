ICAI CA Result 2024: All Three Top Rankers In September 2024 CA Intermediate Exams Are Female

The Foundation and Intermediate CA test results for September 2024 have been released. Scorecards for CA Foundation and CA Intermediate candidates who took the September exams are available for download on the ICAI website, icai.org or icaiexam.icai.org .

The CA results for September 2024 may only be accessed by logging in.

The overall CA Foundation pass rate is 19.67%. Approximately 13,858 applicants have successfully completed the course.

Topper:

Dhiraj Khandelwal posted on X, "The CA Intermediate results are out, and there’s a historic moment to celebrate—this time, all three top rankers are women. It’s a powerful sign of how the profession is shifting. Currently, women make up about 30% of ICAI’s membership, a number that’s expected to grow to 50% in the next five years."

— DHIRAJ KHANDELWAL (@kdhiraj123) October 30, 2024

According to the results of the CA Inter 2024, three ladies have achieved the top three spots.

AIR 1: Parami Parekh Umesh scored 484 marks

AIR 2 : Tanya Gupta scored 459 marks

AIR 3: Vidhi Jain scored 441 marks

How to download results:

Step 1: Visit the website at nic.in/caresult/.

Step 2: To view the CA Foundation result or CA Intermediate (September 2024), click the link.

Step 3: Enter your registration number and ICAI roll number.

Step 4: Enter the CAPTCHA code as it appears.

Step 5: Click'submit' to view your CA outcome.