ICAI CA November 2022 Exams application process starts; Know more here |

The Institute of Chartered Accountants of India (ICAI) has started the application process for the CA November exam 2022. Candidates can apply for the exam on the official website- icaiexam.icai.org. The last date to apply for CA November exam is August 31, while with late fee till September 7.

The candidates can register themselves at icai.org by adding their details like name, phone number, date of birth and others. ICAI also provides options for candidates to change the city of exam and medium.

Here's how to apply for ICAI CA Inter, Final November 2022 Exam:

Visit the ICAI official website -- icaiexam.icai.org. Select the login button on the homepage. Key in the required details, and authenticate e-mail id and phone number. Fill the online application form. Scan and upload the required documents. Pay the application fee. Download the application and get a hard copy for future use.

CA Inter exams for group one will take place on November 2, 4, 6, and 9 and final exams on November 1, 3, 5, and 7. The group 2 intermediate exams is scheduled to be conducted on November 11, 13, 15, and 17 and final exams on November 10, 12, 14, and 16.

The ICAI will host the International Taxation- Assessment Test on November 1 and 3, 2022, and Insurance and Risk Management Technical Examination for Modules 1 to 5 is will be conducted on November 1, 3, 5 and 7, 2022. "No examination is scheduled on November 8, 2022 (Tuesday) on account of Guru Nanak’s Birthday; being a compulsory (gezetted) central government holiday," the ICAI statement mentioned.

Read Also ICAI CA foundation 2022 results declared at icai.nic.in