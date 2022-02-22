ICAI CA May 2022: Registration process begins; here's how to apply on icaiexam.icai.org

The Institute of Chartered Accountants of India (ICAI) has started accepting applications for the Chartered Accountants (CA) examinations in May 2022. Aspirants will be able to fill out their applications online from February 21 to March 13. Candidates who are interested can apply online at icaiexam.icai.org.

Registration for foundation, intermediate, and final examinations closes on March 13, 2022. The deadline for submitting applications online with late fees is March 20.

Here's is how to register:

1) Visit the official website - www.icai.org

2)Click on the registration link.

3) Login and fill out the application form

5) Upload scanned documents and pay application fee.

The exam for the Foundation course will begin on May 23 and end on May 29. Group 1 exams will begin on May 15 and will end on May 22, 2022, while Group II exams will begin on May 24 and will end on May 30, 2022.

The Final Course Group 1 exam will take place on May 14 and will conclude on May 21, 2022, while the Group II exam will take place on May 23 and will conclude on May 29, 2022. The International Taxation Assessment Test will be held from May 14 to May 17, 2022.

Published on: Tuesday, February 22, 2022, 11:21 AM IST