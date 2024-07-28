ICAI CA June Foundation 2024 Results To Be OUT Tomorrow; Check Here! | ICAI Official

The Chartered Accountancy (CA) Foundation June 2024 results are anticipated to be released by the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India (ICAI) tomorrow, July 29. As soon as they are released, candidates can view the ICAI CA Foundation results on icai.nic.in, the institute's official website. The institute stated that the outcome would probably be revealed in the late evening.

How to check?

The official notification from the institute states that the candidate must enter both their registration number and roll number in order to view their results on the aforementioned website.

-Go to icai.nic.in, the website for the ICAI results.

-Click the CA Foundation exam result link on the main page.

-In the designated spaces, enter your registration number and roll number.

-Finish and send in the information.

-The following page will show the outcome.

-Verify your grades and obtain the scorecard.

-Print off a copy for your records.

CA Inter, Final exam 2024

Earlier, the CA Inter and final examination results for 2024 were recently made public by the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India (ICAI). With 83.33 percent (500 marks) in the CA final exam, New Delhi native Shivam Mishra took first place. Ghilman Saalim Ansari and Mumbai's Kiran Manral shared third place, while Varsha Arora finished in second place with 480 marks.

Kushagra Roy from Bhiwadi scored 89.67 percent to secure the All India Rank (AIR) 1 in the CA Inter exams. With respective scores of 89.67 percent, Yuj Sachin Kariya and Yogya Lalit Chandak shared second place. With 86.50 percent, Manjit Singh Bhatia and Hiresh Kashiramka took third place.