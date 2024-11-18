ICAI CA January Exam 2025: Series I mock test begins today

Representative Image | Freepik

The Institute of Chartered Accountants of India (ICAI) will begin the ICAI CA January Exam 2025 Mock Test Series I on Monday, November 18. Candidates have the option to take the mock tests either in-person or virtually.

Timings for mock test

The mock tests will be conducted daily from 2:00 PM to 5:00 PM, with the first series concluding on November 25, 2024. In line with the schedule, the ICAI will release the answer keys for each mock test within 48 hours of the test's completion.

Students will be able to compare their answers with the official answer keys and assess their performance.

The ICAI also announced the schedule for the upcoming Foundation and Intermediate course examinations. The Foundation exam will take place on January 12, 14, 16, and 18, 2024, while the Intermediate Group I exam will be held on January 11, 13, and 15, 2024, and Group II on January 17, 19, and 21, 2024.

Guide to taking the ICAI CA January Exam 2025 Mock Tests

Here’s a quick guide to taking the ICAI CA January Exam 2025 Mock Tests:

1. Visit the ICAI website, icai.org and log in with your credentials (or create an account if you don’t have one).

2. Select the Mock Test Section. Navigate to the "Mock Test" area under "Examinations" or "Students".

3. Choose Test Mode. You can select from either physical (at ICAI center) or virtual (online) mode.

4. Choose your preferred test dates (November 18–25, 2024, from 2 PM to 5 PM).

5. Appear for the test as per your chosen mode.

6. The answer key will be available within 48 hours of each test.

7. Compare your answers with the answer key to evaluate your performance.

Repeat the process for each mock test in the series.