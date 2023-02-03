ICAI CA Foundation scorecards released; learn to download

ICAI CA foundation results for out on icai.nic.in; Here's how to check | File Photo

Mumbai: The Institute of Chartered Accountants of India (ICAI) has announced the CA Foundation 2023 exam results today, February 3, 2023. Candidates can obtain their scorecards on the ICAI website- icai.org. or icai.nic.in.

The ICAI CA Foundation December exam was conducted from December 14 to December 20, 2022. The merit list for the CA Foundation Result December 2022 has not yet been released.

To download the ICAI CA Foundation score cards:

Visit the ICAI website at icai.org.

On the home page, click the ICAI CA Foundation Result 2022 link.

Enter your login information and click the submit button.

Your result will be shown on the screen.

CA Foundation results will include the candidate's name, marks obtained, roll number, overall marks, and passing status.

