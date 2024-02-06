 ICAI CA Foundation Results For December 2023/January 2024 Exams Set To Release Tomorrow
Get ready to check your ICAI CA Foundation exam results for December 2023/January 2024 tomorrow on icai.nic.in.

Siksha MUpdated: Tuesday, February 06, 2024, 01:28 PM IST
ICAI Official

The Institute of Chartered Accountants of India (ICAI) is getting ready to announce the results of the CA Foundation exams held in December 2023 and January 2024. The highly anticipated results will be unveiled on February 7, 2024, and candidates can access them on the official ICAI website, icai.nic.in. As candidates eagerly await the outcome, here are the key details and steps to check the results:

Important Details:

The CA Foundation exam results for December 2023/January 2024 will be declared on February 7, 2024.

Candidates can check their results on the official website, icai.nic.in, by entering their registration number and roll number.

Steps to Check ICAI CA Foundation Result:

Visit icaiexam.icai.org, caresults.icai.org, or icai.nic.in.

Locate and click on the result link displayed on the homepage.

Log in using your credentials — roll number, registration number, and captcha code.

Submit your details and proceed to download your scorecard.

Meanwhile, the recently released results for the CA final and intermediate exams revealed interesting statistics. In the CA Inter Group 1 exams, 16.78% of the 1.17 lakh candidates successfully passed, with 19,686 individuals making the cut. Similarly, in the CA Group 2 Inter exams, 19.18% of the 93,638 candidates passed, totaling 17,957 successful candidates. In both groups combined, where 53,459 candidates appeared, only 9.73% (5,204 candidates) managed to pass.

As the CA Foundation results draw near, candidates are urged to follow the outlined steps for a smooth and timely viewing of their outcomes.

