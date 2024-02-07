ICAI CA Foundation Result Dec 2023 Is Likely To Be Declared Around 2 Pm Today | File Photo

The Institute of Chartered Accountants of India (ICAI) is set to release the results of the Chartered Accountancy (CA) Foundation December-January examination today, February 7. Aspirants can access the results on the official website of the institute, icai.nic.in. Upon declaration, candidates will be able to obtain their scorecards by using their registration number and roll number.

ICAI CA Foundation result direct link

“Result of the Chartered Accountants Foundation Examinations held in December 2023/January 2024 is likely to be declared on Wednesday, the 7th February 2024 and the same can be accessed by candidates on the website icai.nic.in. It may be noted that for accessing the result at the above mentioned website the candidate shall have to enter his/her registration no. along with his/her roll number,” the ICAI said.

The CA Foundation examination took place on December 31, 2023, January 2, 4 and 6, 2024.

CA Foundation December result 2023: Keep these information ready

These are the credentials required to check ICAI CA Foundation results:

Roll number

Registration number.

Know how to check

Visit the official website at icaiexam.icai.org

On the homepage, click the result link

Key in your login details

ICAI CA Foundation December 2024 results will be displayed on the screen.

Download the results

Keep the hard copy of the same for future reference.

ICAI CA result: Next Foundation exam in June

The next edition of the CA Foundation examination will be held in June and the registration process is underway. Click here for more information.