ICAI CA Foundation Exam Results To Be Announced On February 7

Get ready for the ICAI CA Foundation exam results announcement on February 7, 2024. Check your results on the official ICAI website using your registration and roll numbers. Stay updated for more exam-related news.

Siksha MUpdated: Saturday, February 03, 2024, 03:56 PM IST
article-image
Representative Image |

The Institute of Chartered Accountants of India (ICAI) is gearing up to announce the results for the CA Foundation exams on February 7, 2024. The foundation exams were conducted on December 31, 2023, as well as on January 2, 4, and 6, 2024.

Candidates who participated in the examination can access their results through the official ICAI website by providing their registration number and roll number.

The official notification on the ICAI website emphasizes the importance of accessing the results on February 7, 2024, using the provided registration number and roll number.

To successfully pass the Foundation Examination, candidates need to secure a minimum of 40 marks in each paper and a minimum of 50 percent marks in the aggregate of all four papers. This achievement must be attained in a single sitting, reflecting the rigorous standards set by ICAI.

This Foundation Examination serves as a crucial gateway for individuals aspiring to enter the esteemed profession of Chartered Accountancy. Eligible candidates for this examination include those who have successfully passed the class 12 board exam or an equivalent recognized examination. The examination format comprises a Descriptive cum Objective type examination, totalling 400 marks and encompassing four papers.

Candidates are advised to continuously keep a check on the official website for more updates.

