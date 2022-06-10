ICAI CA Foundation Admit Card 2022 Released, learn to download from icai.org.

On Thursday, June 10th, 2022, the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India (ICAI) announced the release of CA Foundation Exam 2022 Admit Card.

The ICAI has released the hall ticket for the CA Foundation Exam - June Session, which will be held from June 24 to June 30, 2022. Candidates who have registered for the CA Foundation Exam can now access the official website icai.org to download their cards.

The CA Foundation June session test will be held from June 24 to June 30, 2022.The exam will be held in two shifts. CA Foundation Exam 2022 Paper 1 and Paper 2 will be held from 2 to 5 p.m., while Paper 3 and Paper 4 will be held from 2 to 4 p.m. Candidates will be given an additional 15 minutes to read the question paper and understand it.

To download their admit cards:

Candidates must log into their official website: icaiexam.icai.org. Candidates must give their credentials after which they will be directed to the profile homepage The direct link to download CA Foundation Admit Card 2022 for the June session can be found