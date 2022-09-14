e-Paper Get App
ICAI CA Foundation 2022 Registration for December exam begins; Know more here

ICAI has started the application process for the CA Foundation 2022 December exam.

FPJ Education DeskUpdated: Wednesday, September 14, 2022, 02:52 PM IST
ICAI CA Foundation 2022 Registration for December exam begins

The Institute of Chartered Accountants of India (ICAI) has started the application process for the CA Foundation 2022 December exam. Candidates can apply for the same on the official website- icai.org. The final date to apply for the CA Foundation 2022 December exam is October 4.

While the candidates are registering, they have to pay an application fee of Rs 1,500. Candidates from Bhutan and Kathmandu will have to pay Rs 2,200. However, for overseas candidates, the application fee is USD 325.

Here's how to apply for ICAI CA Foundation December Exam 2022:

  • Go to the official website – icai.org.

  • Go to the self-service portal in the portal section on the homepage.

  • Enter and submit the required login details.

  • Fill out ICAI CA December Exam 2022 online application form and then select submit.

  • Download and get a hard copy of the application form for further use.

CA Foundation 2022 exam will take place on December 14, 16, 18, and 20. The CA December 2022 exam has a total of four papers- Paper 1, Paper 2, Paper 3 and Paper 4. The paper Paper 1 and Paper 2 will last for three hours from 2 pm to 5 pm. And Paper 3 and Paper 4 will last for two hours from 2 pm to 4 pm.

IIM Bangalore to close CAT 2022 registrations today; learn exam date, paper pattern, and eligibility
