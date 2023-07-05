ICAI CA 2023: Results Will Be Out Today At icai.nic.in; Details Here

ICAI CA 2023 | File Photo

The Institute of Chartered Accountants of India (ICAI) is about to announce the CA Intermediate and CA final results 2023 today, July 5. Therefore candidates who appeared for this examination can visit the official website - icai.nic.in once the results are out.

The ICAI tweet read as, "Important Announcement - The results of the Chartered Accountants Final and Intermediate Examination held in May 2023 are likely to be declared on Wednesday, 5th July 2023 & the same can be accessed by the candidates on the website of icai.nic.in."

Steps to check CA Final, Inter May Results 2023:

1. Visit the official website at icai.nic.in

2. On the homepage, click on the respective links for CA Inter or CA Final Results 2023

3. A new page will open, login using your credentials such as registration number and roll number

4. Your ICAI CA Results 2023 will display on the screen

5. Download and take a printout of the same for future reference

In addition, CA Final (Group 1) exams were held from May 2 to 9, while Final (Group 2) were conducted from May 11 to 17. However, the CA Intermediate (Group 1) was held from May 3 to 10 and Inter (Group 2) took place from May 12 to 18, 2023.