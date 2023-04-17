ICAI CA 2023: Admit cards out for inter, final exams at icai.org

Candidates who are to appear for ICAI CA attempts this year can find their admit cards on the official website at icai.org. | Unsplash (Representative image)

ICAI CA 2023: The Institute of Chartered Accountants of India (ICAI) has released the ICAI Chartered Accountants (CA) admit cards for candidtes who are appearing for the intermediate and final exams.

Candidates who are to appear for ICAI CA attempts this year can find their admit cards on the official website at icai.org.

The ICAI will hold the intermediate test for Group 1 and Group 2 candidates in May 2023. Group 1 exams will be held on May 3, 6, 8, and 10, 2023. Exams for Group 2 will be held on May 12, 14, 16, and 18, 2023.

Candidates should cross-check the following details on their admit card:

Candidate's name, Registration number, Roll number, Photograph, Signature, Exam date, Exam centre address, Mode of exam.

To download the ICAI CA 2023 Final, Inter admit card:

Visit ICAI's official website at icai.org. To download the exam hall ticket, click on the respective download links for Inter and Final exams. A new login page will appear. Proceed to enter your login information, such as your registration ID and password. Click submit. The hall ticket will appear on the screen. Examine the details and save it to your device. Make a hard copy for future reference.