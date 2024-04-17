ICAI Admit Card 2024 For CA Inter, Final Exam To Be Released Soon, Check Details Here!

Representational Image

The next round of the Chartered Accountancy (CA) Intermediate and Final examinations will take place in May 2024 at the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India (ICAI). Group 1's ICAI CA Inter examinations are set for March 3, 5, and 9, 2024, while group 2's exams are set for May 11, 15, and 17, 2024.

CA Final group 1 tests are scheduled for May 2, 4, and 8, while final group 2 exams are scheduled for May 10, 14, and 16.

On May 14 and 16, 2024, there will be an assessment test on international taxes.

The admit cards for the above mentioned exams are awaited. They are expected to be released soon. Candidates can get it from eservices.icai.org when it is released.

Steps to check your admit card

Step 1: Open the official website.

Step 2: Click on the provided link.

Step 3: Key in your login credentials.

Step 4: Your admit card will appear on your screen.

Step 5: Check all the details thoroughly.

Step 6: Save and download for future use.

Additionally, The institute enabled candidates to modify their exam cities, groups, and mediums when the application form correction session was reopened in March.

Earlier, a petition to further reschedule these tests was already filed with the Delhi High Court.

The petitioners raised concerns about possible transit disruptions and other issues related to the Lok Sabha Elections, but the court rejected their arguments, stating that there is no legal prohibition against exams during election seasons. In light of the Lok Sabha elections, the ICAI CA Inter and Final exams will take place in accordance with the updated timetable that the institute has provided.

Candidates are advised to keep a check on the official website for the latest updates on the said exams.