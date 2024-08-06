IBSAT 2024 Registration Underway; Check Important Details Here

IBSAT 2024 Registration Begins; Apply Now! | Representative Image

The registration and application procedure for IBSAT 2024 has begun at ICFAI Business School. Through this website, interested individuals who are eligible to apply for IBSAT 2024 can finish the registration and application process. The third week of December 2024 is the deadline for students to apply for the IBSAT 2024, according to the schedule provided.



The dates of IBSAT 2024 are December 28 and 29, 2024. Only after successfully completing the IBSAT registration and application process will students receive their IBSAT admission cards. To finish the application, candidates can go to the official website, gneral.ibsindia.org.

Eligibility Criteria

Applicants must have graduated with at least 50% of their credits.

Applications need to have finished their 10+2+4 schooling.

Those who don't qualify for English-language instruction must turn in their TOEFL, NELT, or IELTS results by May 31, 2025.

Applicants for the IBSAT may also be students in their final year of graduation.

Application Fees



Students need to pay the IBSAT 2024 registration price in order to finish the registration procedure. Candidates must pay Rs. 1800 for the application fee. You can pay the application fee with UPI, credit, debit, or net banking services.

How to check?



-Check out the IBSAT official webpage.

-Go to the homepage and click "Apply now."

-Select "New Registration" and fill out the necessary information.

-Complete the application online.

-Click the link for the final submission after paying the registration cost.



For admission to the MBA and PhD programs at IBS Bengaluru and Hyderabad, ICFAI administers the IBSAT online. Multiple-choice questions are used in the computer-based test format. Exams consist of two hours of questions covering topics such as quantitative techniques, language, analytical thinking, data interpretation, and reading comprehension.

IBSAT tests are given online under proctored supervision. Applicants must ensure that they finish the registration and application process by the specified deadline.