IBPS Specialist Officer Preliminary Scorecard 2023 Released

The Institute of Banking Personnel Selection (IBPS) has released the IBPS Specialist Officer (SO) 2023 Preliminary Scorecard. Candidates who took the specialist officer preliminary examination can access the results of the IBPS SO preliminary examination at ibps.in, the Institute of Banking Personnel Selection's official website. Candidates must log in with their login information, including their registration number, roll number, date of birth, and password, in order to download the scorecard.

Candidates should be aware that from January 24 to January 28, 2024, the scorecard will be accessible for download on the official website.

The recruitment process for the positions of Agriculture Officer, Marketing Officer, Law Officer, HR/Personnel Officer, Rajbhasha Adhikari, and IT Officer is handled by the Institute of Banking Personnel Selection Specialist Officer (IBPS SO).

How to Download Scorecard for IBPS SO Prelims 2023

To download the scorecard, candidates must visit the Institute of Banking Personnel Selection's official website, ibps.in.

Locate and click on the "IBPS SO Prelims Result 2023 scorecard" link that is available on the homepage.

After this, candidates must enter their necessary login information on a new page that opens.

After completing the form, click the submit button to view the IBPS SO Prelims Result 2023 scorecard.

Make sure to download and preserve a hard copy of the scorecard for your records.

On January 16, 2024, the IBPS SO preliminary result was made public. On January 28, 2024, candidates who made it through the written preliminary exam may sit for the main exam. It is crucial to remember that applicants who plan to sit for the Main exam must download their admit card by entering their registration number and password on the Institute of Banking Personnel Selection's (IBPS) official website.

To choose specialist officers, the IBPS SO Recruitment 2023 uses a three-tiered selection procedure. The online preliminary exam is the first step in the process, which is followed by the online main exam and the interview phase. In order to move on to the interview phase, candidates need to pass both the main and preliminary exams. The Institute of Banking Personnel Selection will send the highly sought-after appointment letter to the shortlisted candidates after the interview.